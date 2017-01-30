Technician Finds $434K Worth Of Cocaine Hidden In Plane’s Nose Gear

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators are trying to figure out how hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine ended up in the nose of an American Airlines plane.

The flight originated in Colombia. It made a stop here in Miami. The journey finally ended up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That’s where a technician found the coke in the plane’s electronics bay.

“One of my deputies received a call out here saying that maintenance individuals working on a plane found what essentially was cocaine,” explained Tulsa’s sheriff. “The plane left Bogota, came into Miami, got picked up on a computer for routine maintenance. Usually that would happen in Miami, but they were overloaded so they assigned it up here.”

The cocaine was reportedly worth around $434,000.

A spokesman for the airline said that American Airlines is working with the DEA and federal agencies, which are trying to determine how the cocaine made its way onto the aircraft.

In December of 2015, police found 26 pounds of cocaine in another AA 757 that had come in for maintenance. That plane had also flown from Bogota to Miami.