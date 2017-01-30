Technician Finds $434K Worth Of Cocaine Hidden In Plane’s Nose Gear

January 30, 2017 10:12 PM By Hank Tester
Filed Under: Cocaine, Hank Tester

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Investigators are trying to figure out how hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of cocaine ended up in the nose of an American Airlines plane.

The flight originated in Colombia. It made a stop here in Miami. The journey finally ended up in Tulsa, Oklahoma. That’s where a technician found the coke in the plane’s electronics bay.

“One of my deputies received a call out here saying that maintenance individuals working on a plane found what essentially was cocaine,” explained Tulsa’s sheriff. “The plane left Bogota, came into Miami, got picked up on a computer for routine maintenance. Usually that would happen in Miami, but they were overloaded so they assigned it up here.”

The cocaine was reportedly worth around $434,000.

A spokesman for the airline said that American Airlines is working with the DEA and federal agencies, which are trying to determine how the cocaine made its way onto the aircraft.

In December of 2015, police found 26 pounds of cocaine in another AA 757 that had come in for maintenance. That plane had also flown from Bogota to Miami.

More from Hank Tester
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia