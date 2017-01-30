Report: Tannehill Not Expected To Need Surgery On Injured Knee

January 30, 2017 10:26 AM By David Dwork
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The news surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill and his injured left knee has gone from clear to murky in recent weeks.

Tannehill sprained both the ACL and MCL in his knee during an early December win over the Arizona Cardinals and did not play again, watching from the sidelines as backup QB Matt Moore led Miami into the NFL Playoffs for the first time since 2008.

During Miami’s run to the postseason, it was believed that Tannehill was rehabbing with the hopes of making it back onto the field at some point, but that never happened.

Fast forward a couple weeks and reports began to emerge that Tannehill was going to have another MRI and that surgery, which had been ruled out as a possibility, was suddenly back on the table.

Well Dolphins fans can breathe a sigh of relief, again.

On Monday NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported that Tannehill likely would not need a full knee reconstruction, which means that he could potentially be ready for training camp this summer.

Tannehill is scheduled to have an MRI on Monday but according to the report, the Dolphins are confident that surgery won’t be required.

Per Rapoport, Tannehill has been strengthening his knee with rehab exercises and playing basketball, while also receiving treatment from Dr. James Andrews last month.

His knee has responded well to the workouts, the report states.

Additionally, Tannehill may travel to Germany “for a knee procedure called Regenokine, a form of platelet-rich plasma therapy made famous by Lakers star Kobe Bryant. Essentially, it takes a patient’s blood, spins it to separate the platelets, then is re-injected into the knee,” per the report.

While both the ACL and MCL suffered partial tears, the MCL has been a bigger problem.

Generally, MCL sprains do not require surgery.

