In The Recruiting Huddle: Tyler Harrell – Christopher Columbus

PLAYER: Tyler Harrell

POSITION: WR

SCHOOL: Miami Christopher Columbus

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 180

SCOUTING: For the past few years, the Explorers have featured a top receiving prospect that added depth to the offensive attack. This year, with a few key prospects added to the roster, there is another prospect who has already proven that he has everything it takes to be special – at this level and beyond. Harrell is an athletic, talented football player who stretches the field and has the ability to make catches against anyone. Keep your eye on this quality football talent. He has the chance – over the next six months – to get even better. Harrell is certainly a top Pre-Spring 80 performer. He has also come up big in the 7-on-7 events and tryouts – which has some impressive football talent taking center stage as well.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/2009010/tyler-harrell