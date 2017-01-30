BSO: No Active Threat To Community After Mother, Daughter Found Shot To Death

January 30, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Broward Sheriff's Office, Crime, Homicide, Silva Harapetian

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has announced it was not a random act that resulted in the death of a mother and daughter over the weekend.

BSO added that there is no threat to community at this time, which could possible mean the two were targeted by someone they know.

In the meantime, neighbors are trying to make sense of the violence.

Candles and flowers sit at the door step of the home at 6812 Doral in North Lauderdale where the mother and daughter were shot to death on Saturday.

“It’s like the house doesn’t exist at night,” said neighbor Juan Sollosso. “You see some light and that’s it.”

Juan and Cristina Sollosso have lived in the neighborhood for decades.

They said the house is a rental and they barely saw the mother, identified at 48-year-old Temoco Williams.

“She’s very quiet, very quiet. This whole neighborhood is a quiet neighborhood,” Sollosso said. “This is very upsetting. I never saw anyone coming in or coming out.”

They didn’t even know she had a 15-year-old daughter, who authorities identified as Jada Allen.

A woman claiming to be a grandmother showed up to the house on Saturday. She could not provide any explanation as to what might have happened.

BSO homicide detectives said they found the mother and daughter inside the home just before 6 a.m.

Both of them were suffering from gunshot wounds.

Allen died on the scene and Williams died a short time later at the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477). Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

