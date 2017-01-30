BSO Needs Help Finding West Park Man With Alzheimer’s Disease

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WEST PARK (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find an 84-year-old man with Alzheimer’s disease.

Louis Hicks was last seen at 4:45 p.m. Monday at his home in West Park.

He left in a red 2016 Ford Focus with Georgia tag CCH2468.

Mehan is about 6’0” and weighs 135 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.

Hicks suffers from Alzheimer’s disease as well as other medical conditions requiring medication.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact BSO Missing Persons Detective Chris Blankenship at (954) 321-4268 or Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).