Braves Player’s Family Recovering After Crash With Police Cruiser

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The family of Atlanta Braves utility infielder Sean Rodriguez remains hospitalized after being involved a fiery crash with a stolen Miami-Dade police cruiser.

Rodriguez, 31, t-boned the patrol car Sunday morning after it hit a Honda Civic and crossed his path at Coral Way near 99th Street.

Rodriguez’s wife was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center in fair condition and his children, ages two and eight, were taken to Nicklaus Children’s Hospital in serious condition.

Rodriguez and the driver of the Honda, 62-year-old Marcus Rodriguez, were treated at the scene.

Miami-Dade police say the officer’s cruiser was stolen in the area of SW 16 Street and 107 Avenue. The officer immediately called in to dispatch that her car was stolen.

At the same time, another call came in regarding a marked police vehicle involved in an accident on Coral Way.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue helped the injured and put out the burning patrol car which had erupted into flames as a result of the crash. The man who stole the cruised died behind the wheel.