Accused Lauderdale Airport Gunman Due Back In Court

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The man accused of going on a deadly shooting rampage inside a Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is due back in court on Monday.

Esteban Santiago, 26, will be arraigned.

Last week, he was indicted on 22 counts for his suspected role in the mass shooting. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Santiago is accused of killing five people and injuring six others on January 6th in a baggage claim area of Terminal 2.

He reportedly confessed to the shooting during questioning. Santiago allegedly said he had been in Jihadist chat rooms and had been in contact with the dark web and deep net. He reportedly told his interrogators that he was in contact with ISIL and these like-minded individuals were all planning attacks.

The FBI says that after Santiago flew from Anchorage to Fort Lauderdale, he took a 9mm handgun out of a checked gun box, loaded it in a bathroom and emerged firing.

Last November, Santiago walked into a FBI field office in Alaska and said that he was hearing voices, the U.S. government was controlling his mind and they were forcing him to watch Islamic State group videos

His medical records show he spent days at a psychiatric facility in Anchorage. The records show he was only given anti-anxiety medication and melatonin. No psychiatric medication was prescribed.

Santiago is being held without bond.