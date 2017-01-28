How To Avoid Traffic Tie-Ups During Miami Marathon

January 28, 2017 8:00 PM
Filed Under: Miami, Miami Marathon, Traffic

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Get ready, get set, go. It’s time for the Miami Marathon once again.

For the about 25,000 runners expected to attend the race, it’s a chance to take their skills to the streets of Miami early Sunday morning.

For Sunday drivers, it means traffic closures. To avoid any tie-ups, here’s what you need to know:

  • Runners should start getting there around 4 a.m. for gear check.
  • The race starts at 6 a.m. at the American Airlines Arena at 601 Biscayne Blvd.
  • Runners will make their way through downtown Miami,  Miami Beach, Coconut Grove, and Brickell.
  •  Street closures will start at 5 a.m. and streets will be reopen by 1 p.m.
  • Miami Police officers will be stationed along the routes to direct drivers.

Various roads will be shutdown due to the race including portions of Biscayne Boulevard, MacArthur Causeway, Ocean Drive, Venetian Causeway, South Bayshore Drive, Brickell Avenue and the Rickenbacker Causeway.

Click here for a full list of road closures.

