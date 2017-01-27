Third Arrest Made In Publix Prepper Spray Robberies

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – Police have now made a third arrest in a string of attacks and robberies against women outside local grocery stores – and the suspect is just 15 years old.

Police believe Erica Abraham and her two accomplices, just 15 and 15 years old, terrorized women in shopping center parking lots from Aventura all the way up to Plantation.

Investigators said the trio would often pepper spray and punch their victims, leaving them bruised.

The latest arrest is Abraham’s 15-year-old brother.

Homeowners believe this trio of teens is not alone.

“When we first moved in, we heard they were taking change, that’s how you know they’re kids,” said resident Jessica Durinski.

Wednesday night, homeowners in Plantation gathered at the city commission meeting to voice their concerns over recent violence. They want the city to get ahead of the problem before it gets even worse.

“God forbid somebody gets is annoyed enough that they come out and they take matters into their own hands,” Durinski said. “You’re going to have 14-year-old, 15-year-old dead on somebody Street. That’s what scary.”

Police are hoping their swift action in this case will help put the people of Plantation at ease.

“They are currently locked up and they’re not getting out anytime soon and they are going to have more charges coming,” said Det. Philip Toman.