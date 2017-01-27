LIVE | President Trump & British PM Theresa May Joint Newser

Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty, Dave Matthews To Headline Jazz Fest

January 27, 2017 12:44 PM
Filed Under: Entertainment, JazzFest, Music, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, NOLA

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and Dave Matthews are among some of the big names playing at this year’s New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

The lineup was announced Friday.

Organizers said more than 500 bands will be performing at the festival, which features a diverse array of musical styles.

Some of the other artists appearing including Snoop Dogg, Alabama Shakes, Kings of Leon, Pitbull and Widespread Panic.

The festival also features a huge number of artists from Louisiana and New Orleans, such as the Hot 8 Brass Band and Ellis Marsalis.

This year’s festival will also spotlight Cuba, including performances by Cuban artists and a special area to highlight Cuban food, music and arts and crafts.

The festival takes place April 28-30 and May 4-7.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia