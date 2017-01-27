Miami-Dade Mayor: ‘We Never Claimed To Be A Sanctuary City’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez is having to defend his stance on changing the county’s policy – undoing its status as an immigrant sanctuary.

Bright and early Friday morning, the mayor sat down with CBS4’s Jim DeFede to talk about why he is now ordering illegal immigrants to be detained indefinitely for the federal government the same week President Donald Trump threatened to pull funding for ‘sanctuary cities.’

“I do not want to put Miami-Dade County as a ‘sanctuary city’ which we have never claimed to be a sanctuary city and put us at risk because remember all of those that you’re talking about is discretionary funds from the federal government. The government has that discretion. The federal government has the discretion to give us that money or not and I don’t want to put us at risk of not receiving those discretionary funds,” said Mayor Gimenez.

According to the order, signed by President Trump on Wednesday, any city considered a ‘sanctuary city’ or cities that shield undocumented immigrants from deportation, could lose federal funds. Miami-Dade County was on the Department of Justice’s official list of ‘sanctuary cities.’

But what about the legality of that?

When asked about the possibility of filing a lawsuit against the federal government for the executive order Gimenez said he “consulted with a county attorney.”

“Did they say you might have a case or did they say you have no case whatsoever in challenging the federal government’s ability to take money away from you for this,” asked DeFede.

Gimenez responded, “Remember this is talking about discretionary money, Jim. Okay, discretionary money means that those people in charge of those agencies have the discretion either to award those moneys or not to award those moneys.”

“You think the Trump administration was going to cut funding from Dade County in Florida, a state he needs to win,” asked DeFede.

Gimenez responded, “Either cut or not give certain discretionary funds to Miami-Dade County, absolutely.”

Under the memorandum signed by Mayor Gimenez on Thursday, county jails will now comply with federal immigration detention requests. Before, the county refused to detain an inmate indefinitely if they were in the country illegally. The county would only detain them indefinitely if the federal government said they would reimburse their costs for doing that.

That all changed on Thursday.

“We would not hold them unless they guaranteed that we would get reimbursed. Now, today, my order says ‘don’t worry about the guarantee,’” he explained on Thursday. “If the federal government wants us to hold the individual. We will hold them for the federal government, that’s the only change.”

It’s a controversial move for the mayor who represents a county with a high number of immigrants.

“You’re going to have protesters at your office,” said DeFede. “You represent a community of immigrants.”

“I know….I do and you know what, all we’ve done is gone back to a policy that we had back in 2014 for years here in Miami-Dade County,” said Gimenez.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that it was the right policy to have before,” argued DeFede.

“It may not but you know what, it’s a policy that we’re going to return to,” said Gimenez.

Trump took to Twitter Thursday evening calling the mayor’s move the “right decision.”

A group of protesters does not agree and plan on taking their disagreement on the matter to the streets of Miami-Dade County, in front of Mayor Gimenez’s office Friday.