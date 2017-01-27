LIVE | President Trump & British PM Theresa May Joint Newser

Mentoring Matters Nominated For Cynopsis Social Good Award

January 27, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Good News, Mentoring Matters, Social Good Awards

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – CBS4’s commitment to our community and raising awareness about the importance of mentoring has been recognized by the Cynopsis Social Good Awards.

CBS4’s Mentoring Matters initiative has been named a finalist in the Awareness Campaign/Initiative – Children’s Issues category.

Cynopsis recognizes contributions ranging from sustainability partnerships to diversity campaigns, environmental initiatives, and much more.

The winners will be announced at the 3rd Annual Social Good Awards Breakfast ceremony on Thursday, March 2 in New York City.

CBS4 recognizes the importance of mentoring in our communities because the advice and help from a mentor can make all the difference in the world and help kids succeed in school and in life.

For the mentors – it’s a way to pay it forward! Be a listener, a guide, a friend because every child should have someone to turn to.

