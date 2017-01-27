In The Recruiting Huddle: Zach Simmons – Plantation American Heritage

PLAYER: Zach Simmons

POSITION: LB

SCHOOL: Plantation American Heritage

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 6-1

WEIGHT: 220

SCOUTING: Here is a talented young man that we actually started watching two years ago – while he was at Taravella High in Coral Springs. Simmons is a very good football player who will get more looks this year and will have the opportunity in the offseason to make a huge impact. As more and more schools see him, college offers will start to roll in. It’s tough to hide talent – and many will get the opportunity to see that for themselves this coming season. He is a very gifted athlete who not only drops into coverage and does quite well, but he also rushes from the end position and his first stepping very tough for many linemen to overcome. This is all a matter of quality playing time and he will get that in 2017 for the defending Class 5A state champions.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/7441490/zach-simmons