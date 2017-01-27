LIVE | President Trump & British PM Theresa May Joint Newser

CBS, Grammys To Honor Bee Gees With Tribute Concert

January 27, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Entertainment, Music

LOS ANGELES (CBSMiami/AP) — CBS and the Recording Academy will pay tribute to the Bee Gees next month with a concert headlined by Celine Dion, John Legend and Keith Urban.

The show, “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees,” will mark the 40th anniversary of the pop legends’ soundtrack to “Saturday Night Fever,” according to a joint announcement released Friday.

The Bee Gees “helped make ‘Saturday Night Fever’ an emblem of 1970s pop culture,” said Neil Portnow, president and CEO of The Recording Academy. “With expert harmonies, undeniable groove and a personal charisma matching their on-stage persona, the iconic band of brothers defined not just a genre, but a generation.”

Barry Gibb, the sole surviving member of the Grammy-winning group, will perform a selection of hits from the soundtrack, which won a Grammy for album of the year for 1978. Little Big Town, Nick Jonas, Tori Kelly, Demi Lovato and the Pentatonix are also scheduled to perform.

The concert will be taped February 14th at the Microsoft Theater. It will air on CBS later this year.

Featured Shows & Multimedia