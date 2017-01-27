Bundle Up For A South Florida Cool Down

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Get ready to bundle up South Florida. While temperatures once again reached the 80s in South Florida Friday afternoon, a strong cold front is edging closer.
Behind the front, in the Orlando area, temperature range in the mid 60s.
Friday night, as the cold front passes, temperatures will fall into the upper 50s and only rise to near 70 on Saturday under a mix of sun and clouds.
By Sunday, a low pressure system passing south of Florida will bring rain into the chilly air and many areas may not see highs above 59 degrees. The bottom line, a big cool down from 80s on Friday to 50s and rain on Sunday. Winter makes a return this weekend.