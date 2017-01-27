Broadway Musical ‘Hamilton’ Coming To South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It’s official – the Broadway hit musical ‘Hamilton’ is coming to South Florida!
But there’s bad news. You will have to wait a bit.
The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning show will be at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale for the 2018-2019 season.
At last check, ticket sale dates had not been published. That information will be released at a later date.
Center officials said the best way to guarantee tickets to the show is to buy season tickets for the 2017/2018 season. Those who renew their season tickets for 2018-2019 “will be able to guarantee their tickets for the premier Fort Lauderdale engagement of Hamilton before tickets become available to the general public.”