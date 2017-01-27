Broadway Musical ‘Hamilton’ Coming To South Florida

January 27, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Broadway, Entertainment, Fort Lauderdale, Hamilton

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami)  — It’s official – the Broadway hit musical ‘Hamilton’ is coming to South Florida!

But there’s bad news. You will have to wait a bit.

The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning show will be at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale for the 2018-2019 season.

At last check, ticket sale dates had not been published. That information will be released at a later date.

Center officials said the best way to guarantee tickets to the show is to buy season tickets for the 2017/2018 season. Those who renew their season tickets for 2018-2019 “will be able to guarantee their tickets for the premier Fort Lauderdale engagement of Hamilton before tickets become available to the general public.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia