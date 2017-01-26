Wilton Manors School On Lockdown Over Intruder

January 26, 2017 11:13 AM
Wilton Manors

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Reports of an intruder on campus have led to a precautionary lockdown of Wilton Manors Elementary School.

Chopper 4 over the school at 2401 N.E. 3rd Avenue spotted several police cruisers stationed on the streets around the school. The lockdown was initiated around 11 a.m.

Wilton Manors police said they were called after a man came onto the campus looking for a specific person. The man, who was not supposed to be on school grounds, then walked around looking for that person.

Arriving officer set up a perimeter and began to search for the undentified man. The students are being held in classrooms until the all clear is given.

