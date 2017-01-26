Teens Charged In Armed Robbery Caught By GPS Tracker

January 26, 2017 11:31 AM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Miami-Dade Police

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — It was a nearly perfectly executed plan.

In hoodies and wearing masks, black gloves to avoid leaving fingerprints, three crooks thought they pulled off a flawless heist on an AT&T store at 86th Avenue and N.W. 186th Street just before 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Two of them, Tashederick Williams and Keith James, both 18, entered the store with guns drawn and rushed a store manager, according to Miami-Dade Police. They forced their way through the back door when the employee tried to close it, then got him to open the safe.

They took cash and phones. And when another man walked into the store, they robbed him, too, before driving off.

Little did they realize that inside their bag of stolen goods was a device with GPS tracking.

It allowed authorities to pinpoint their location in the area of S.W. 117th Avenue and S.W. 172nd Street, riding in a car that matched the description of the one seen leaving the crime.

“Ironically, there was also an officer in the area, said Det. Dan Ferrin. “He had witnessed this same vehicle that they were looking for, a Nissan Altima, which had just been involved in a hit-and-run.”

The suspects bailed out of the car and ran.

James was found some time after cops set up a perimeter.

Williams was found hiding inside an abandoned vehicle, along with a third suspect, Tyrese Grace, also 18.

One gun was discovered in plain view inside the crashed vehicle and another was found in someone’s yard. The stolen items were in the trunk of the car, police said.

In addition to the hit-and-run and a charge of reckless driving, all three suspects have been charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia