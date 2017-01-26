Grand Jury Formally Charges Man Accused In Fort Lauderdale Airport Shooting

January 26, 2017 3:08 PM By Giovanna Maselli
Esteban Santiago, FLL, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport, Shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — A federal grand jury indicted the man accused in a deadly mass shooting at a Fort Lauderdale airport.

On Thursday, a federal grand jury handed down a 22-count indictment against Esteban Santiago in connection to the shooting on January 6th at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Santiago’s arraignment is scheduled for Monday, January 30th at 10 a.m. before a federal judge in Fort Lauderdale.

Deputies say, Santiago, 26, pulled a gun out and began shooting at travelers in a baggage claim area of Terminal 2. Santiago told investigators that he planned the attack, buying a one-way ticket to the Fort Lauderdale airport, a federal complaint said.

Five people died in the shooting and six other people were injured. The shooting also left thousands of travelers stranded at the airport for hours.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

