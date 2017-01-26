Family Grateful Infant Mostly Unharmed In Drive-By Shooting

January 26, 2017 12:21 PM
Filed Under: Baby, Miami Gardens, Shooting, Silva Harapetian

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) —  Bullets came within inches of hitting a baby and injured a woman in Miami Gardens Wednesday evening. Now the search is on for those responsible.

The family says they are thankful it wasn’t worse.

“We are blessed. I give all the glory to God,” said family member Henry Elam.

Bullets also grazed a 63-year-old woman in the neck and leg.

Georgia Lee’s home at 1521 NW 175th Terrace was riddled with bullets in the shooting.

“It was a drive-by. They got my house. See the bullet holes.  We don’t do nothing to nobody,” Lee said.

Little baby Naquan Gray was on the front porch with his father, also named Naquan, when the shots rang out. According to Elam, Naquan’s cousin, dad shielded his son.

It is unclear if the baby was injured from his father covering him or if a bullet grazed him.

A suspect was seen driving a white Mercedes SUV away from the scene.

Miami Gardens Police are trying to find a motive in the shooting. Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

