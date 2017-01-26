D’Angelo On Heat: “It’s Been An Impressive Week For Them”

Palm Beach Post Miami Heat beat writer, Tom D’Angelo joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to discuss whether Dwyane Wade would come back to the Heat. They also talk about the Heat getting back on track with their win streak and if Tyler Johnson’s shoulder injury is major. They also discuss Chris Bosh and Tom’s thoughts on Heat fans wanting the team to lose on purpose.
On Dwyane Wade- “I do not think this is rock solid that he will return to Chicago next season. If Heat trade for Butler [Dwyane would come back.]”
On the Heat’s win streak- “When you get 33 points [from Dion Waiters], it helps a lot. It’s been an impressive week for them.”
