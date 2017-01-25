Tom Rowe On Panthers: “The Guys Are Working Hard”

January 25, 2017 3:53 PM
Filed Under: Florida Panthers, NHL

Interviews-wqam

Florida Panthers interim head coach and general manager, Tom Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to preview the Panthers upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They also discuss the state of the team, the status of several injured players and chasing a playoff spot.

On the Panthers in the standings- “The guys are working hard and we are only three points out of a playoff spot so we are right there. We need to put a three or four game winning streak together.”

On missing Barkov, Huberdeau and Bjugstad- “When you lose three big guns you aren’t going to replace that offense and you hope the guys you bring up will keep it close and they have been great. You just hope you get that secondary scoring from your 2nd and 3rd lines.”

On Florida’s power play- “We have guys on our 3rd and 4th lines that would love to be on our power play and we may have to start doing that.”

On injured defenseman Alex Petrovic- “Alex Petrovic has been cleared to play so if practice goes well he will be back out there.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Joe Rose Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia