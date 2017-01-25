Tom Rowe On Panthers: “The Guys Are Working Hard”

Florida Panthers interim head coach and general manager, Tom Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to preview the Panthers upcoming matchup against the Tampa Bay Lightning. They also discuss the state of the team, the status of several injured players and chasing a playoff spot.

On the Panthers in the standings- “The guys are working hard and we are only three points out of a playoff spot so we are right there. We need to put a three or four game winning streak together.”

On missing Barkov, Huberdeau and Bjugstad- “When you lose three big guns you aren’t going to replace that offense and you hope the guys you bring up will keep it close and they have been great. You just hope you get that secondary scoring from your 2nd and 3rd lines.”

On Florida’s power play- “We have guys on our 3rd and 4th lines that would love to be on our power play and we may have to start doing that.”

On injured defenseman Alex Petrovic- “Alex Petrovic has been cleared to play so if practice goes well he will be back out there.”

