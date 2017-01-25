Teen Arrested In MLK Shooting Could Face Adult Charges

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A 17-year-old accused in a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day appeared before a judge to determine if he will face charges as an adult.

With his mother and grandmother present, Robert Britt appeared in court as state prosecutors tried to decide what to do in the case.

The state asked for time to review Britt’s case and determine if charges will be filed. Once they make that decision, they will determine if Britt will be charged as a minor or adult.

His next hearing is set for February 6th.

Just a day before, Britt and 18-year-old Gerrell Brownlee were arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, according to Miami-Dade Police. Brownlee was also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon while Britt was charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.

But the investigation is not over. Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez is asking the community to come forward with more information in the case.

“If anybody has information that can continue to build this case, we ask that you come forward,” said Perez during a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

Perez, flanked by community leaders, called for an end to the violence.

“Enough is enough. The people are fed up with the violence,” said Perez. “If people use violence, force, we are going to hunt them down….What we ask is put the guns down. Stop the violence so we don’t have to have these conferences anymore.”

Perez could not say if more arrests were expected in the case.

Investigators said the shooting last week at MLK Memorial Park, 6000 NW 32nd Court, was sparked by a gang fight at around 3:40 p.m. Witnesses reported hearing gunfire just west of where food trucks and booths had been set up.

A total of eight people, ages 11 to 30, were hit by flying bullets. Six of the injured were taken to the hospital, the other two were treated on the scene.