Suspected Orlando Cop Killer Curses At Another Judge

January 25, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Markeith Loyd, Orlando Cop Killer

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) — The suspected killer of an Orlando police office just can’t seem to keep his mouth shut in court.

Markeith Loyd, charged with murder in the deaths of his pregnant ex-girlfriend and an Orlando police officer, cursed at a judge during a brief first appearance for a misdemeanor charge.

Loyd uttered the expletive after the judge set a bond of $500 for the charge of resisting arrest without violence during a Wednesday morning hearing.

The 41-year-old Loyd won’t be bonding out since another Florida judge set no bond for two first-degree murder counts.

During two court appearances last week for those charges, Loyd also cursed and interrupted the judge.

Loyd, said “I’m here for what?” after the judge read the charge and set the bond during Wednesday’s hearing, which lasted about a minute.

The misdemeanor charge stems from Loyd’s Jan. 17 arrest after a manhunt that lasted more than a week.

