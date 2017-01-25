Miami Gardens Teen Live Streams Her Death

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A girl in foster care in Miami Gardens hung herself with a homemade noose and live streamed it on social media.

Nakia Venant, 14, was found hanging in a bathroom, the silk scarf around her neck attached to the shower door frame.

One of the girl’s friends said she saw the live stream and called Miami-Dade police, who showed up at her house. She then gave them an address in Miami. When police showed up there, residents gave them the foster home address.

Officers found the girl hanging in the bathroom Sunday night around 3 a.m., her foster parents were asleep in their bedroom. She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she was declared dead a short time later.

The Florida Department of Children and Families and Miami Gardens police are investigating.

Amid a long string of comments on Nakia’s Facebook page was one which appeared to be from her mother, according to CBS4 news partner Miami Herald.

“I was showing you tough love when you misbehaved,” the woman wrote.

Those commenting on Nakia’s Facebook page said they saw her death on Facebook’s popular Facebook Live. A company representative said she could not confirm that Facebook Live was what she used this time, according to The Miami Herald.

“Nakia was smart academically, loved to smile and [had] lots of charisma. Her short journey on earth made a great impact on her mom’s life,” said Gerta Telfort, a close family friend told The Miami Herald.

Venant’s death was not the first time a troubled youth has taken to social media to take her own life.

Last December, 12-year-old Katelyn Nicole Davis of Cedartown, Georgia live streamed her own suicide in a 40-minute video on “Live.me.” The video ends with Davis hanging from a tree as the sun sets, a woman’s voice in the background can be heard calling her name.

In recent months, two other suicide attempts in France and Thailand were prevented after viewers alerted police.

