In The Recruiting Huddle: Keshaun Clarke – Davie Western

PLAYER: Keshaun Clarke

POSITION: RB

SCHOOL: Davie Western

CLASS: 2018

HEIGHT: 5-9

WEIGHT: 193

SCOUTING: You define most valuable – in anything – as a person who is willing to put his/her team or organization on their back and make positive things happen. Clarke is one of the top running backs last year in all of South Florida – who burst onto the scene with steady play and the will to get his team into the playoffs – is truly a most valuable player in any book. He’s quick, strong, talented, instinctive and has the speed to dart through holes and add balance to a program that will be looking for a district title in 2017. This is indeed the kind of offensive weapon you win big games with. Clarke is one of the best will only get better in the offseason.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5313822/keshaun-clarke