High School Student Facing 10 Charges For Pepper Spray Attack, Theft

PLANTATION (CBSMiami) – A Taravella High School student was back in court Wednesday morning, facing numerous charges for a string of violent robberies in both Broward and Miami-Dade.

Erica Abraham, 18, was charged with 10 separate counts, including carjacking and aggravated battery on a person over the age of 65.

Police said Abraham and two accomplices targeted women at parking lots, often pepper-spraying and assaulting their victims before robbing them.

A 73-year-old woman fell victim to this type of attack last week after she was followed from a Publix parking lot to her Plantation home.

There have been at least three similar attacks.

A 16-year-old was also arrested in connection. The third suspect is being investigated.