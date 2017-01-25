Cifu On Trocheck: “He’s Clearly Been Our Most Effective Player”

Florida Panthers co-owner Doug Cifu joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the continued struggles of the Panthers. They also talk about Florida’s injured players and the fact that the Panthers have struggled to collect wins.
On Panthers season- “We’ve been battling a lot of injuries, a lot of overtime losses. It just doesn’t seem to be happening for us lately.”
On Vincent Trocheck’s hot streak- “Vinny Trochek is a stud, on and off the ice. He’s clearly been our most effective player recently.”
