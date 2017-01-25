Cifu On Trocheck: “He’s Clearly Been Our Most Effective Player”

January 25, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Florida Panthers, NHL

Interviews-wqam

Florida Panthers co-owner Doug Cifu joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the continued struggles of the Panthers.  They also talk about Florida’s injured players and the fact that the Panthers have struggled to collect wins.

On Panthers season- “We’ve been battling a lot of injuries, a lot of overtime losses. It just doesn’t seem to be happening for us lately.”

On Vincent Trocheck’s hot streak- “Vinny Trochek is a stud, on and off the ice. He’s clearly been our most effective player recently.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia