Big O’s Senior Bowl Spotlight – Day Two

560 WQAM’s Orlando “Big O” Alzugaray has taken his show on the road – literally – as he is in Mobile, Alabama for the 2017 college football Senior Bowl.

Broadcasting live each weekday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Big O will watch and analyze all of the participating players – keeping a watchful eye for players that should be on Dolphins’ fans radar.

Leading up to the Senior Bowl, which will be played on January 28th, Big O will spotlight four players that to have stood out and could end up being assets if they found themselves drafted by Miami this coming April.

Today’s players:

Forrest Lamp

• College: Western Kentucky

• Position: Offensive Guard/Tackle

• Height: 6-foot-3.5

• Weight: 300 pounds

• 2016 stats/info: 2016 First Team All-Conference USA; 3 quarterback pressures allowed in 11 games in 2016; zero sacks allowed over two years (2015-2016)

• What scouts are saying: “Forrest Lamp was a four-year starter for the Hilltoppers…was a productive left tackle in college…has all the traits to develop into an above-average NFL guard…uses mental and physical skills to attack the opponent…anchors at shallow depth and controls the point of attack…has the quick feet and contact balance to mirror and keep rushers in front of him…flashes a nasty demeanor…might be able to survive in the NFL at tackle because of his natural balance and technique…average length and square-blocking skill-set make him ideally suited for guard…has the necessary traits to make a successful transition inside and start early in his NFL career.” – Dane Brugler

• What Big O says: “He is a Florida boy – went to Venice High School. He has played both tackle and guard here at the Senior Bowl. One thing that you are going to love about him is the strength that he has. He’s versatile and with the issues that Miami has – at times – let’s say you are keeping Braden Albert, you can draft Lamp and play him where Jermon Bushrod was. However, if something happens to Ja’Wuan James or Albert, now you have a guy that can be a swing tackle. He’s a guy that knows how to open up running lanes and he gets physical out there. They can draft this kid, move him inside, and move Laremy Tunsil to tackle – then you have your tackles. Lamp gives you versatility.”

Dalvin Tomlinson

• College: Alabama

• Position: Defensive Tackle

• Height: 6-foot-3

• Weight: 312 pounds

• 2016 stats/info: 62 total tackles; 3 sacks; 7 quarterback hurries; four pass breakups; 5.5 tackles for loss; 1 forced fumble; three-time high school wrestling champion in Georgia; former high school soccer player.

• What scouts are saying: “Dalvin Tomlinson has great size…can line up at end or tackle…is a good – but not great – pass rusher…gets good pressure on the quarterback…has a non-stop motor and is in on every play…does not give up on many plays…a solid tackler…will be a good run stopper and run stuffer right away…commands double teams with size and strength…gets good push on the offensive line…does a good job of knocking down passes at the line of scrimmage.” – Jason Hurley

• What Big O says: “For me, he’s one of the better defensive tackles in the draft. And don’t say ‘defensive tackle? We’re loaded there.’ No, we are not. Jordan Phillips and Earl Mitchell are nothing but pedestrian. Tomlinson has a motor that works all the time. This is a guy that can shed blockers, take on double teams, is solid against the run and he can control gaps. He will make life much easier for linebackers. He’s a great complement to Ndamukong Suh – because he’s going to take on blockers and stuff holes while Suh penetrates and gets into the backfield.”

Alex Anzalone

• College: Florida

• Position: Inside Linebacker

• Height: 6-foot-3

• Weight: 241 pounds

• 2016 stats/info: Appeared in 8 games in 2016; 53 total tackles; 4 tackles for loss; 3 sacks; Sustained broken arm in 2016; Missed all but two games in 2015 with a shoulder injury.

• What scouts are saying: “Alex Anzalone was dealt a serious blow with a broken arm that has ended his season…some say that he is not real twitchy, sudden or explosive… does take on blocks and use his hands well…is fast in a straight line, but not that quick…lacks quick twitch change of direction…is decent in pass coverage, but lacks good awareness in zone…a third or fourth-rounder who could develop into a starting inside linebacker…major durability concerns from repeated injuries in college…can play inside linebacker and also is a dangerous pass-rusher off the edge or when blitzing up the middle…is a hard worker with good character…was considered a team leader in 2015 and was a vocal tone-setter on the sideline.” – Charlie Campbell

• What Big O says: “He’s one of my favorite players. Sadly, he had injuries that held him back. This is a guy that’s going to fall to the third day of the draft. He is impressive at times and he has good leadership qualities. He could end up being a bargain – because teams are not going to be looking at him until the fourth, fifth or sixth round. This is one of those guys that the Dolphins can take later on and he could end up paying big if he stays away from the injury bug.”

Dan Feeney

• College: Indiana

• Position: Offensive Guard

• Height: 6-foot-4

• Weight: 310 pounds

• 2016 stats/info: 1 sack allowed in 2016; Only 2 sacks allowed in college career; 51 knockdown blocks in 2016; 4-year starter; back-to-back All-Big 10 First Team; Partial First Team All-American in 2016.

• What scouts are saying: “Dan Feeney is a strong inline blocker who protects the inside gap and is dominant when down blocking…can play the offensive tackle position efficiently…size and athleticism are better suited for offensive guard…has long arms and a burly chest…operates with a decisive, winning punch as a run blocker and in pass protection….can jolt and cave defensive linemen with his down-blocks…is scheme-flexible and extremely nasty…has the functional athleticism to handle gap-shooters and twists…needs to improve in the area of sustaining blocks…has to learn how to stay in control and pace himself as a blocker…when he gets his hands on someone they might as well quit fighting…very rarely loses his grip once he is engaged.” – Multiple Scouts

• What Big O says: “He’s one of my favorite players here at the Senior Bowl. This is one of those guys that the Dolphins should look at. Yesterday watching him in 1-on-1 drills, he was terrific – showed power and great technique. Also, I love that he’s a downright dirty lineman. He does whatever it takes to protect his quarterback. He is a downhill blocker and he would make an immediate impact for the Dolphins taking over one of the guard spots. He can stay in line or he can go out and pull. He would be a huge upgrade of Jermon Bushrod. I would love to see Dan Feeney in a Miami Dolphins uniform.”