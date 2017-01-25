Iconic Actress Mary Tyler Moore Dies At 80

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — Iconic actress Mary Tyler Moore has died at the age of 80, her publicist says.

Moore was the star of two of TV’s best-loved sitcoms

Moore gained fame in the 1960s as the frazzled wife Laura Petrie on “The Dick Van Dyke Show.” In the 1970s, she created one of TV’s first career-woman sitcom heroines in “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.”

She won seven Emmy awards over the years. She also was nominated for an Oscar for her 1980 portrayal of an affluent mother whose son is accidentally killed in “Ordinary People.”

