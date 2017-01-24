Police Chase Of Stolen Vehicle Ends In Costco Parking Lot

January 24, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Palm Beach Sheriff's Office, Police Chase, Stolen Vehicle

PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – An early morning chase of a stolen vehicle ended with two people taken into custody in Palm Beach County.

Hollywood police spokeswoman Miranda Grossman said they received a call around 1 a.m. from a security guard at Hollywood Chrysler Jeep on State Road 7 who said three to five vehicles had been stolen.

The guard said the crooks rammed the gate to get of the lot and then sped off. Hollywood police followed one of the vehicles north on I-95 until Oakland Park Boulevard where Broward Sheriff’s deputies took over. On the county line, Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputies picked up the chase.

A sheriff’s chopper followed the vehicle into the parking lot of a Costco on Lantana Road where the driver and passenger bailed out.

After a brief search, the suspects, who the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said were both juveniles, were taken into custody.

Grossman said those responsible for the dealership theft broke into the manager’s office and took the keys. There were apparently more vehicles targeted but were never taken.

Still there are at least four other stolen vehicles out there that are unaccounted for. Police are looking into whether the thefts could be part of a larger ring.

