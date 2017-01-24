In The Recruiting Huddle: Miguel Edwards – Deerfield Beach

January 24, 2017 7:15 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Deerfield Beach High School, In The Huddle, Miguel Edwards, SFHSSports

PLAYER: Miguel Edwards
POSITION: DB
SCHOOL: Deerfield Beach
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 6-1
WEIGHT: 165

SCOUTING: Having the chance to watch this young man play from the moment he lined up with Coconut Creek in the ninth grade, there was never a question how talented he was going to be. Because of the opportunity to compete against high-profile receivers every day in practice and throughout a very challenging schedule, this is a young man who got better and better – and by the time he reached his sophomore season, he was already regarded as one of the elite prospects in South Florida. Edwards is a physical prospect who now heads to Deerfield Beach and will continue to improve and will be tested once again every day in practice. He has numerous offers and will certainly pick up more interest in the offseason and into the final season. Time flew by. It was just yesterday when he came out of the eighth grade and was ready to make an impact.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4716488/miguel-edwards

