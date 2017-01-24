Crews Rescue Trapped Horse In Redland

January 24, 2017 10:42 AM
Filed Under: Horse Rescue, Redland, Rescue

MIAMI (CBSMiami) —  Crews worked to rescue a trapped horse in Redland Tuesday morning.

Chopper4 was over the scene near SW 168th Street and SW 199th Avenue.

The horse was reportedly entangled in a chain-link fence in some sort of body of water.

Just before 11 a.m., they were able to pull the horse out using a lifting arm of a construction tractor.

The horse’s condition is unknown at this time but he was seen walking around after the rescue.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

