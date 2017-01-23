Strong Storms Drench South Florida Overnight

January 23, 2017 5:25 AM
Filed Under: Storms, Thunderstorms, Weather

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Drivers heading back to work Monday morning are urged to take caution because of slick roads and standing water.

A fast moving strong line of thunderstorms moved across South Florida in the early morning hours. Some of the rain lasted for up to 45 minutes, whipping winds downed palm fronds and tree branches.

At NW 74th Avenue and 50th Street in northwest Miami-Dade, strong winds tipped over a tractor trailer in a parking lot of an industrial area. It damaged several cars in the lot and brought down power lines.

Just before 5 a.m. a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch were canceled for our area.

Florida Power & Light reports the stormy weather left thousands of people without power.

At 5 a.m., 11,641 FPL customers were without power in Miami-Dade, another 1,923 customers in Broward.

The line of severe storms has moved off to the east, and the weather will improve throughout the morning hours. Gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the day. We could see another round of showers Monday afternoon.

On a side note, on Sunday it felt like summer time in Miami. The city set a new record high temp of 87F, breaking the old record of 86F set in 2010.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Follow Us On Facebook

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia