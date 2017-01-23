Strong Storms Drench South Florida Overnight

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Drivers heading back to work Monday morning are urged to take caution because of slick roads and standing water.

A fast moving strong line of thunderstorms moved across South Florida in the early morning hours. Some of the rain lasted for up to 45 minutes, whipping winds downed palm fronds and tree branches.

At NW 74th Avenue and 50th Street in northwest Miami-Dade, strong winds tipped over a tractor trailer in a parking lot of an industrial area. It damaged several cars in the lot and brought down power lines.

Just before 5 a.m. a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado watch were canceled for our area.

Florida Power & Light reports the stormy weather left thousands of people without power.

At 5 a.m., 11,641 FPL customers were without power in Miami-Dade, another 1,923 customers in Broward.

The line of severe storms has moved off to the east, and the weather will improve throughout the morning hours. Gusty winds are expected to continue throughout the day. We could see another round of showers Monday afternoon.

On a side note, on Sunday it felt like summer time in Miami. The city set a new record high temp of 87F, breaking the old record of 86F set in 2010.