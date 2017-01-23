Rep. Wasserman Schultz: Women’s March Movement Is A ‘Sleeping Giant’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Women’s March this past weekend drew hundreds of thousands of protesters across the country and indeed around the world.

But is it the start of a real movement or will it quickly fade?

CBS4’s Jim DeFede spoke with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz Monday who called the movement a sleeping giant.

“I think what we have to make sure we do is that, that was not just a one-day event and I fully expect that it won’t be,” said Wasserman Schultz.

The congresswoman views it as an opportunity for the group to rally and have a strong voice in politics.

“You have an opportunity to take the network of the millions of women who are connected via social media and the emails that have been collected all across this country,” she said. “The Women’s March on Washington has already begun 10 actions over the first 100 days and have now encouraged and sent an email to all of the marchers that they should contact their Senators, that they should talk about the issues that matter to them in that contact. They should express their strong opinion in opposition to Senators voting to confirm his nominees and that we’re not going away.”

She says it’s a moment for the other side to listen closely.

“They didn’t just have to endure one day of marching. They are going to have to pay attention to us,” said Wasserman Schultz.

It’s also a moment for those marchers and supporters, she says.

“We are going to mobilize and organize and you’ll see many of those women run for office, support candidates, make contributions,” said Wasserman Schultz. “This is a sleeping giant that has been awakened.”

Watch the full interview on Sunday’s Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede starting at 8:30 a.m. on CBS4.