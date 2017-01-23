Rep. Wasserman Schultz: Women’s March Movement Is A ‘Sleeping Giant’

January 23, 2017 5:49 PM
Filed Under: Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, Donald Trump, Jim DeFede, Politics, Women's March

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Women’s March this past weekend drew hundreds of thousands of protesters across the country and indeed around the world.

But is it the start of a real movement or will it quickly fade?

CBS4’s Jim DeFede spoke with Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz  Monday who called the movement a sleeping giant.

“I think what we have to make sure we do is that, that was not just a one-day event and I fully expect that it won’t be,” said Wasserman Schultz.

The congresswoman views it as an opportunity for the group to rally and have a strong voice in politics.

“You have an opportunity to take the network of the millions of women who are connected via social media and the emails that have been collected all across this country,” she said. “The Women’s March on Washington has already begun 10 actions over the first 100 days and have now encouraged and sent an email to all of the marchers that they should contact their Senators, that they should talk about the issues that matter to them in that contact. They should express their strong opinion in opposition to Senators voting to confirm his nominees and that we’re not going away.”

She says it’s a moment for the other side to listen closely.

“They didn’t just have to endure one day of marching. They are going to have to pay attention to us,” said Wasserman Schultz.

It’s also a moment for those marchers and supporters, she says.

“We are going to mobilize and organize and you’ll see many of those women run for office, support candidates, make contributions,” said Wasserman Schultz. “This is a sleeping giant that has been awakened.”

Watch the full interview on Sunday’s Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede starting at 8:30 a.m. on CBS4.

Comments

One Comment

  1. hocuspocus13 says:
    January 23, 2017 at 5:37 pm

    As long as George Soros continues to pay the bill it might continue

    But I doubt those women can beat the “smart women” who marched on November 8 right into the voters booth and voted for Trump ✌

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Cigar Tube says:
    January 23, 2017 at 6:18 pm

    I thought she died and went to back stabbing heaven!!! Brahahahahhahahahahaha

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 Supports Ride DCC

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia