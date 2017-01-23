Police: Man Tied, Beaten & Robbed After Responding To ‘Backpage’ Ad

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are in the Broward jail, accused of beating, kidnapping and robbing an Oakland Park man.

The victim told CBS4 he feels fortunate he escaped with his life.

“They told me they were gonna kill me” he explained to CBS4’s Joan Murray.

The victim says his ordeal started when he met a woman through the classified website “Backpage.”

He says when he agreed to meet her at the Extended Stay Hotel in Tamarac he never imagined what would unfold.

Once he was inside room 257, he said one woman tied him up while another woman, Jesse Rodriguez, roughed him up.

“She hit my cheek, cut my eye with her fingernail, she sat on my chest and face. It was full-time torture for one and two hours,” he explained.

The victim said they beat his pin number out of him and tried to withdraw money from this ATM.

When that didn’t work, they untied him brought him back and had him withdraw $200.

Back at the room, the victim said, a man named Kevin Ramnarine threatened to kill him.

He said Ramnarine then drove him, along with Rodriguez, to a CVS drugstore on Commercial Boulevard where he said they tried to buy Visa gift cards with his stolen credit card

He said a struggle happened at the register and the two took off.

The victim said he called 911 and told the details to BSO investigators.

When BSO went to the hotel room, they arrested Rodriguez and Ramnarine.

During his bond hearing, Ramnarine’s girlfriend told the judge that he deserved leniency and was merely trying to help Rodriguez.

“He’s really not a bad guy. He doesn’t know when to mind his own business,” she said.

The judge ordered Rodriguez and Ramnarine held without bond until their next court hearing.