Palm Beach Residents Assess Damage After Storms Move Through

January 23, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Storms, Thunderstorms, Weather

WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – Powerful storms and strong gusty winds damaged several homes and schools in the Palm Beaches early Monday morning.

Several streets, including Donald Ross Road, were closed all morning due to downed powerlines.

Dwyer High School took a beating in the storm and remained closed Monday. Strong winds and flying debris shattered windows and damage the roof.

There were multiple downed trees on the campus. The winds also battered the athletic fields and scattered school uniforms across the field, according to CBS affiallite WPEC.

A section of bleachers from nearby The Benjamin School also ended up on Dwyer’ field. The Palm Beach County School District canceled classes for the day at the upper school campus of The Benjamin School due to storm damage.

On Isla Verde Drive, neighbors emerged from their homes Monday to find roof tiles scattered everywhere and their garage doors pretty banged up. They believe it was the work of a tornado, the but the National Weather Service has yet to confirm whether one moved through overnight. A team has been dispatched to check it out.

Up the road in Juno Beach, residents said they got hit pretty hard. In addition to downed power lines and street signs ripped from the ground, they also had to dealing with large pieces of siding and roof sections which had been blown on their homes.

