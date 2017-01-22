White House Spins ‘Alternative Facts’ To Counter Crowd Size Debate

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) — President Donald Trump held a swearing-in ceremony for 30 assistants to the president in the east wing of the White House Sunday.

During his remarks, Trump held up the letter that former President Barack Obama left him in the oval office desk.

“It was really very nice of him,” Trump told the crowd, before mocking the media. “We won’t even tell the press what’s in that letter.”

Saturday, the president’s press secretary slammed the media’s coverage of the inauguration turnout during his first White House briefing.

“This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration, period,” said Sean Spicer.

Although many eyewitness accounts said the crowds were not as big as they have been during past inaugurations. Official attendance estimates are not taken anymore.

The following morning, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway attempted to clarify Spicer’s claim.

“You’re saying it’s a falsehood, and they’re giving Sean Spicer, our press secretary, gave alternative facts to that,” she said on NBC’s Meet the Press.

Earlier, Trump posted dueling tweets on the women’s march in Washington that exceeded attendance expectations.

Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election! Why didn't these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

An hour later, he shifted his tone.

Peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree, I recognize the rights of people to express their views. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2017

President Trump has a full schedule in the days ahead meeting with world leaders at the White House. Aides said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone Sunday and discussed ways to advance peace and security in the region.

The president is also scheduled to meet with leaders from Canada and Mexico to discuss NAFTA, and he’ll host British Prime Minister Theresa May later in the week.