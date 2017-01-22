Dolphins Employee Inspires Dolphins Cancer Challenge Team

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Thousands of South Floridians will lace up their racing shoes and jump on their bikes to ride in the fight against cancer at the 7th annual Dolphins Cancer Challenge on February 11th.

One Miami Dolphins employee is participating, but he has a personal reason to ride. He is a cancer survivor.

This past year has been one obstacle after another for Joel Adams but he has overcome each of them, one step at a time.

During a routine checkup this past summer, doctors found a tumor in Joel’s brain.

In the process of preparing for the surgery to remove the benign brain tumor, doctors found a lump in the 29-year old’s chest.

He had Hodgkin’s lymphoma – a form of cancer killing his immune system. Doctors acted quickly.

“They wanted to start chemo therapy right away so we postponed the surgery,” said Joel.

Joel endured six rounds of chemo therapy and on September 29th he was pronounced cancer free.

“I definitely cried with happiness. I called my mom told her I was cancer free. She started crying. It was a cool moment,” recalled Joel.

But now it was time to remove the tumor. After surgery that lasted 20 hours, the tumor was gone.

Joel lost some function of half of his face but he will regain it over the next few months.

“I’m probably 80 to 85 percent back to the way I was.”

Believe or not throughout all of that, the frightening diagnoses, chemo, surgery, scars, Joel continued to work at Hard Rock Stadium.

Joel is the Director of Business Development for the Miami Dolphins ticket sales and membership services division.

His team, which he calls his family, has been there for him every step of his difficult journey to remission.

“They were there whether it be helping me out, giving me contacts to hospitals, praying with me, or showing up for some meals when I was going through the recovery process. I’m just blessed to be a part of it,” said Joel.

The Dolphins organization has a team for the Dolphins Cancer Challenge that raises money and rides together. This year, for the first time, they are dedicating their team name to Joel.

Forty-eight members of the Dolphins staff have signed up for team Joel and Joel will be riding alongside them.

The DCC even gave him a brand new bike for the 25 mile ride.

More than 150 donations have flooded in, surpassing the team’s goal of $15,000. To date, $36,000 has been raised for Team Joel.

If you want to participate in the DCC or donate to team Joel, go to DolphinsCancerChallenge.com.

CBS4 is a proud sponsor of the Dolphins Cancer Challenge. Chief Meteorologist Craig Setzer will ride the Hurricanes Hundred, a 100-mile course in honor of his mother, who battled and beat lung cancer.

Click here if you’d like to support Craig and help him reach his goal.