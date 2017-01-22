Carol City High Celebrates State Football Title With Parade, Block Party

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – A celebration fit for champions.

That’s what is happening in Miami Gardens on Sunday as the Miami Carol City Alumni Association and the Quarterback Club are presenting the Miami Carol City Senior High Championship Parade & Community Block Party.

The event is to celebrate the Class 6A State Championship won by Carol City High back in December.

The Chiefs’ defense led the way as the team took down Lakeland Lake Gibson 14-6, securing the school’s first state title since 2003.

Overall, it is the fifth State Championship for Carol City.

The parade begins at 12 p.m. from the east side parking lot of Carol City High.

It will then go west on NW 183rd Street, north on NW 37th Avenue, east on 191st Street, south on NW 32nd Avenue and west on 187th Street back to the rear of the school.

Following the parade, a block party will take place until 5:30 p.m. at the Carol City High football field.