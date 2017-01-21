Trump To CIA: “There’s No One I Respect More”

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

LANGLEY, Va. (CBSMiami) — On his first full day on the job, the president’s first order of official business was to visit the CIA, which is investigating Russia’s role in influencing the election.

President Trump toured the agency in Langley, Virginia Saturday, praising the intelligence community that he has often criticized.

“I love you, I respect you. There’s no one I respect more,” said Trump. “We’re going to start winning again and you’re going to be leading the charge.”

Earlier this month, Trump questioned the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia interfered with the U.S. presidential election and he sharply criticized the leak of unverified documents that had potentially damaging personal and financial details about the president.

Saturday, he said wasn’t upset.

“As you know, I have a running war with the media,” Trump said to a crowd of laughter. “They sort of made it sound like I had a feud with the intel community. Exactly the opposite.”

President Trump started the day at the National Cathedral with his family for an interfaith service, a tradition for new presidents.

When he came home for his first day as a White House tenant, he had plenty of company. Hundreds of thousands of people filled nearby streets, many of whom were protesting his presidency.

Later, as the Trump family had some down time in their new home, they filled the time at the indoor bowling alley.

Next week, Mr. Trump is set to welcome UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House, one of the first foreign leaders to meet with the president after the inauguration. They’re expected to talk about a post-Brexit trade deal.