Olympian Connor Jaeger Helps Weston Kids Become Fitter, Faster Swimmers

January 21, 2017 5:04 PM
Filed Under: Connor Jaeger, Swimming, Weston

WESTON (CBSMiami) — Swimmers in Weston got some helpful tips in the water from an Olympic pro, fresh off medaling in the Rio games.

Two-time Olympian Connor Jeager talks to kids in Weston for the grand reopening of the Weston YMCA Family Center. (Source: CBS4)

Two-time Olympian Connor Jeager talks to kids at the grand re-opening of the Weston YMCA Family Center. (Source: CBS4)

Two-time Olympian and NCAA record holder Connor Jaeger joined kids and adults Saturday at the Weston YMCA Family Center for the pool’s grand re-opening with the Fitter & Faster Swim Tour.

The pool recently underwent a $280,000 renovation to better provide swim lessons and other aquatic programs to the community.

Jaeger was on hand to help everyone become better and stronger swimmers. He said having a pool nearby as a child and learning to swim early in life were big keys to his success.

“You don’t know what you’re gonna be good at, at a young age, so if there weren’t pools around, I would have never been able to explore being on a swim team, swimming in high school, getting some type of scholarship to college,” he said. “And it all started with swim lessons at a local pool.”

At the 2016 Rio Olympic games, Jaegar won a silver medal in the men’s 1500 meter freestyle. On Saturday, he helped swimmers of all ages work on techniques like underwater dolphin kicking, starts, turns, finishes and other tips on how to go into a race with a plan to succeed.

But the day wasn’t just about winning races.

“This pool, since its inception, which was created by a grant from Swim Central, is really about youngsters and drowning prevention,” said Weston Mayor Daniel Stermer. “Part of the beauty here, not only are their youngsters swimming, but there are folks that are a little older taking classes for exercise. So being in the water is more than just about swimming, but you have to feel safe and comfortable.”

