Man Shot During Seattle Demonstration In Critical Condition

SEATTLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A man shot in the abdomen during a demonstration at the University of Washington is in critical but stable condition at a Seattle hospital, authorities said.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Saturday morning the man is in intensive care. She says he is 34 years old.

Seattle police said the man was wounded during a demonstration outside Kane Hall at the Seattle campus Friday night.

People marching against the inauguration of President Donald Trump had walked to the campus where a rally against far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was taking place.

Police said they received a report that a man in the crowd had been shot and officers removed him from the scene.

Seattle police say a person of interest in the shooting had turned himself in to University of Washington police and was being questioned.