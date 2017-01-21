Man Shot During Seattle Demonstration In Critical Condition

January 21, 2017 12:08 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Gun Violence, Seattle

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SEATTLE (CBSMiami/AP) — A man shot in the abdomen during a demonstration at the University of Washington is in critical but stable condition at a Seattle hospital, authorities said.

Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman Susan Gregg said Saturday morning the man is in intensive care. She says he is 34 years old.

Seattle police said the man was wounded during a demonstration outside Kane Hall at the Seattle campus Friday night.

People marching against the inauguration of President Donald Trump had walked to the campus where a rally against far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos was taking place.

Police said they received a report that a man in the crowd had been shot and officers removed him from the scene.

Seattle police say a person of interest in the shooting had turned himself in to University of Washington police and was being questioned.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia