Trump Sworn In As 45th U.S. President

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – The United States has a new president.

Just before noon, Donald Trump took the Oath of Office and was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

Thousands of spectators lined the National Mall to witness the ceremony. In his inaugural address, the new president promised a more prosperous America for all.

“Today we are not merely transferring power not just from one administration to another, or from one political party to another. We are transferring power from Washington D.C. and giving it back to you, the people,” Trump told the crowd.

The new president pledged that his administration will take American in a new direction.

Earlier the Trumps attened a church service which was followed by coffee at the the White House with now former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. The two leaders then shared a limousine ride to Capitol Hill for the inaugural ceremonies.

“It’s a really exciting event to be a part of,” said Jason Katz, a student at George Washington University.

Away from the Capitol, protesters clashed with police who used pepper spray to control the crowds who just wanted their voices heard.

“There’s a lot of anger and fear for the type of policies he’s gonna have, regulating women’s rights and people of color,” said protester Danielle Boachie.

The noon time inauguration ceremony was only part of the days events.

President Trump will lead a parade through the streets of Washington to the White House in the afternoon and is expected to attend three inaugural balls in the evening.