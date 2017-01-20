The Obamas Release Video About Future Plans & Obama Foundation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSMiami) – President Obama and first lady Michelle Obama are going to take some time off after leaving the White House Friday. In a video released on their new website, The Obama Foundation, the pair said farewell to America and talked about their plans after leaving office.

Part of those plans is The Obama Foundation which will “focus on developing the generation of citizens – and what it means to be a good citizen in the 21st century,” according to the foundation’s website, Obama.org.

“More than a library or museum, it will be a living, working center for citizenship,” the outgoing president said in a video message. “That’s why we want to hear from you. Tell us what you want this project to be.”

While based in Chicago, the projects created by the foundation will take place “all over the city, country and world,” Obama said. “True democracy is a project that’s much bigger than any one of us,” Obama said. “It’s bigger than any one person, any one president, any one government. It’s a job for all of us.”

The video was released just hours before President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

But before they start working on their foundation, the Obamas are going to “take a break.”

The foundation will be run by longtime friend Marty Nesbitt and former White House political director David Simas. The foundation will also raise funds to create Obama’s presidential library.