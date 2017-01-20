Watch Live: Trump Inauguration Day

Suspect In Orlando Officer’s Death Faces New Charges

January 20, 2017 8:06 AM
Orlando, Police Officer Killed

ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – An Orlando area man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend will be back in court Friday to face five new charges in the death of a city police officer.

The latest charges against Markeith Loyd, 41, include first-degree murder of a law enforcement officer and wearing a bullet-proof vest.

During an initial hearing Thursday on charges related to his ex-girlfriend’s death, Loyd went on a profanity-laced rant that ended when he said “f—you” to Judge Jeanette Dejuras Bigney. Sade Dixon was fatally shot at her home last December.

On January 9th, Orlando police Lt. Debra Clayton was gunned down while attempting to capture Loyd.

Loyd, who was injured and hospitalized after his Tuesday night arrest, says he didn’t resist officers’ commands.

