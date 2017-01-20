Anti-Trump Protesters Take Over Streets Of Miami

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Local anti-Donald Trump protesters took over the streets of Miami Friday night.

Chopper4 flew over them tonight as they marched down the northbound lanes of I-95, shutting down the highway.

“We reject the president-elect, we reject the president-elect,” one man said.

It wasn’t a huge crowd, but there plenty of political diversity – everybody from old-line socialists to modern day anarchist and a lot in between.

They were all united on one point: they do not like Donald Trump.

So this night, Maimi joined other cities across the nation with a noisy, spirited and sometimes disruptive march through downtown.

“I have him characterized as Hitler, not because he is Hitler per se, but he took the guide from the fascist handbook on how to manipulate an election,” “Saul” said.

The protest was loosely organized with publicity generated on Facebook by a group calling themselves ATAC (Anti-Trump Action Committee).

“We are not going to put up with his racist agenda. This is what we are going to do all year,” said one masked man.

Between 200 to 250 protesters hit Biscayne Boulevard and wound their way through Downtown Miami along Flagler Street.

They then headed west and then south and made it across the bridge over the Miami River into the Brickell district.

Police trailed the protesters and followed them up on to I-95 northbound. It was likely the most disruptive segment of the protest.

They finally headed back to Biscayne Boulevard where they called it a night.

And what did this accomplish?

According to those involved early on, “Tonight we are trying to meet with like-minded people to start gaining a positive momentum in the first days of the administration.”