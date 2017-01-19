Senate Confirmation Hearings Continue As Trump Prepares To Take Office

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON D.C. (CBSMiami) — President-elect Donald Trump has made a decision on one of the last cabinet choices left to be filled.

CBS News can confirm Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue is president-elect trump’s pick to lead the department of agriculture.

Meanwhile two of his other cabinet picks are on Capitol Hill for their senate confirmation hearings.

The stage on the west front steps of the capitol is ready to go for Friday’s presidential inauguration.

But inside senators are just getting started grilling Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin on some of his personal investments, including offshore accounts in the Caribbean.

“Mr. Mnuchin operates seven personal trusts, including one known as a dynasty trust, that will shield tens of millions of dollars in taxes,” said Oregon Senator Ron Wyden.

“These entities were either taxed as US corporations or US partnerships and in no way did I use them whatsoever to avoid any US taxes,” replied Mnuchin.

Also on Capitol Hill is Energy Secretary nominee, Rick Perry who says just because he was the Governor of Texas it doesn’t mean he’s beholden to big oil.

“If confirmed, I will advocate and promote energy in all forms and that certainly includes our renewables,” Perry said.

And he skirted the issue of what President-elect Trump will do with America’s nuclear stockpile.

“As a former Air Force pilot during the days of the Cold War, I understand the deterrent value of our nuclear weapons systems, and the vital role they play in keeping the peace,” he said.

If confirmed, Perry will head up the department he once said should be eliminated.

Since leaving office, Governor Perry served on the boards of several pipeline companies, including Energy Transfer Partners, the company that is building the controversial Dakota access pipeline.

He severed those ties after being nominated for energy secretary.