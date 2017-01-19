Roof Collapses On Workers Renovating Warehouse

January 19, 2017 9:52 PM By Hank Tester
Hank Tester

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade firefighters worked well into the evening to save workers injured after the roof of a warehouse collapsed on them.

The workers were renovating a warehouse at 7007 NW 37th Avenue when it all went wrong.

Chopper4 was over the scene at 4:30 p.m. Thursday as fire rescue worked to help them.

“We found a total of six patients, three of which were transported to hospitals,” said Capt. Eric Baum. “Of the three, one was a trauma alert.”

Workers were told not to talk to reporters as the potential of litigation is looming.

No exact cause for the collapse, except it occurred near where building material had been stored on the roof.

Specially trained dogs searched the entire structure for more workers. Fortunately, there were additional victims.

“A number of firefighters here today are members of our Urban Search and Rescue Team and this is what they train for,” Capt. Baum said.

