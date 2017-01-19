Roads To Be Adapted To Rising Seas In Florida Keys

January 19, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: Climate change, Florida Keys, Sea Level Rise

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MARATHON (CBSMiami/AP) — Officials in the Florida Keys have approved a framework for county roads that need to be adapted to rising sea levels.

Monroe County commissioners on Wednesday approved recommendations for pilot projects in the Upper and Middle Keys to help prevent tidal flooding.

According to a statement from county spokeswoman Cammy Clark, the board also approved interim elevation standards for future county road projects to account for rising sea levels.

Commissioners also ordered an analysis of all 300 miles of county roads in the Keys to identify those at the greatest risk for tidal flooding.

The county estimates almost half its roads could be affected by flooding by 2030 if sea levels rise up to 7 inches. Under sea level rise projections up to 24 inches, 188 miles of county roads could be exposed to flooding.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia